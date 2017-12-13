Menu
Council wishes ratepayers 'Happy Holidays', cops earful

The greeting on the back of the latest edition of Gympie Regional Council's Round-up newsletter which is sent out to ratepayers.
The greeting on the back of the latest edition of Gympie Regional Council's Round-up newsletter which is sent out to ratepayers. Renee Albrecht
by Shelley Strachan

SEASONS greetings from Gympie Regional Council in their December mail-out to ratepayers has come under fire for wishing everyone a "Happy Holidays” on the back page.

"Just received a magazine from Gympie Council,” The Palms ratepayer Martin Callinan says.

"On the back page it says "Happy Holidays”! What happened to "Happy Christmas” or "Merry Christmas”???

"Are they scared of upsetting the 5% of residents that are not Christian?

" What about the 95% of residents who do believe in Christmas?

"Try going to a country that does not celebrate the birth of Christ and advertise "Merry Christmas”.”

However, also in the Round-up is a Christmas Message from Mayor Mick Curran and from each councillor in which Merry Christmas or Happy Christmas is the seasons greeting used in each one.

The Mayor's Message in the Round-up does say Merry Christmas, as do all of the councillors' greetings.
The Mayor's Message in the Round-up does say Merry Christmas, as do all of the councillors' greetings. Contributed

Each councillor's greeting says Merry Christmas, not Happy Holidays.
Each councillor's greeting says Merry Christmas, not Happy Holidays. Contributed
