Council welcomes $90K, 360m footpath outside Gympie’s biggest school

Gympie Regional Council worker Danny Hawkins and Division 3 councillor Mal Gear at the site of the new footpath being constructed on Oak St and Duke St.

GYMPIE Regional Council have welcomed a new $90,000, 360m footpath along Oak St, which will see a much safer pathway for next year’s James Nash State High School students.

Division 3 Councillor Mal Gear said the project stemmed from feedback of nervous residents concerned about kids crossing the road, and had been in the making for as long as two years.

The funding is split 50-50 between the council and the State Government’s Safe School Travel program, under the banner of the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme.

“A couple of residents were probably the first to raise the issue a few years ago, I spoke to council staff and they said it would come under the TIDS scheme because it was close to a school,” Mr Gear said.

“I’ve been pushing this for a while. Nash is the biggest school in Gympie. They have nearly 1300 kids, and the principal told me they’re looking at 1350 next year.”

Mr Gear said pedestrians would effectively be able to walk from the CBD to Myall St without straying from the footpath upon the project’s completion by Christmas.