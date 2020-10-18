Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Allegations Mayor Glen Hartwig misled the public with comments about the council’s financial situation have been dismissed by the State’s watchdog.
Allegations Mayor Glen Hartwig misled the public with comments about the council’s financial situation have been dismissed by the State’s watchdog.
News

Council watchdog clears Mayor of anonymous complaint

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
18th Oct 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GYMPIE Mayor Glen Hartwig has come under fire for comments about the state of the council’s finances which were later found to be correct.

The latest round of rulings from the State Government’s council watchdog, the Office of the Independent Assessor, revealed Mr Hartwig had been accused of misleading the public about how the council used money from its environmental levy.

In his July 29 Mayor’s Message No Secret Around the State of our Finances Mr Hartwig said the council’s financial flexibility with its reserves was limited.

Mayor Glen Hartwig July 29 message was the subject of a complaint made to the OIA.
Mayor Glen Hartwig July 29 message was the subject of a complaint made to the OIA.

“Constrained cash cannot be used for day-to-day operations, such as paying staff, because this money is allocated to government funded projects, and other areas such as the environmental levy which must be put back into environmental projects,” Mr Hartwig said.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The complaint lodged with the OIA claimed “unconstrained (sic) funds such as the environment levy cannot be used for operational maters such as paying staff and insinuates that council is following this process”.

“Environment team staff are being paid directly out of the environment levy, as are other operational expenses such as vehicle.”

Mr Hartwig was accused of misleading the public over how the council’s environmental levy was used.
Mr Hartwig was accused of misleading the public over how the council’s environmental levy was used.

The OIA dismissed the complaint and found Mr Hartwig’s claim “correct when interpreted in context with council policies relating to the use of the environment levy”.

“The statement was correct that funds constrained by the State Government may not be

able to be used for operational and staffing costs,” it ruled.

“However, the statement that ‘the environmental levy which must be put back into environmental projects’ did not specify that those funds would not be used for operational and staffing costs for those projects. i.e. the funding was constrained to the ‘project’.”

The OIA ruled Mr Hartwig’s claim was not deliberately misleading, but “could have been better clarified”.

council complaints council watchdog gympie council gympie regional council oia state watchdog
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Single biggest investment’ in teachers in Qld’s history

        Premium Content ‘Single biggest investment’ in teachers in Qld’s history

        Politics The Labor Government has pledged to spend an astonishing amount of money to recruit thousands of new teachers across the state if it is returned to power.

        POWER 40: Sneak peek at Gympie’s most influential #39

        POWER 40: Sneak peek at Gympie’s most influential #39

        News Standby as we introduce you to the 40 most influential and powerful men and women...

        Snake bite lands 5th victim in hospital this month

        Premium Content Snake bite lands 5th victim in hospital this month

        News In a matter of weeks a number of people have been hospitalised for snake bites in...

        War of words erupts as Labor candidate hits back at Chamber

        Premium Content War of words erupts as Labor candidate hits back at Chamber

        News Gympie Labor candidate Geoff Williams defends absence at Gympie’s election forum...