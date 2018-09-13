Menu
Gympie Regional Council wants to hear your thoughts on the future of the Kingaroy Rail Trail.
Council News

Council wants your say on the Kilkivan Rail Trail

13th Sep 2018 12:01 AM

HAVE you used the Kilkivan-Kingaroy Rail Trail in the past year?

Gympie Regional Council would like to hear feedback from residents and businesses in Kilkivan, Goomeri and surrounds about the usability, economic and tourism benefits of the trail.

The Rail Trail was opened last year by the council in partnership with South Burnett Regional Council, with funding provided by the State Government.

Council has allocated its further funding in the 18/19 financial year to improve the trail, based on feedback informally provided by community and recreational users.

MORE COUNCIL NEWS

Gympie Regional Councillor for Division 6, Hilary Smerdon, said the Rail Trail had been an exciting addition to the western region's tourism sector.

TOP EFFORT: Lachlan Davis is the first person to ride from Kilkivan to Kingaroy return on the South Burnett Rail Trail.
"Rail Trails are a great way to celebrate a region's history and repurpose unused infrastructure for future generations,” Cr Smerdon said.

"At an 88km distance, we've seen the trail become a really popular spot for those looking for endurance activities, such as horseback riding and adventure biking.

"From a tourism perspective, because the trail meanders through so many little towns, it gives the traveller the opportunity to stop and rest in places like Goomeri. I'm really interested and excited about hearing how... the trail has economically affected these towns as well as suggestions about how we can make the trail the best it can be.”

You can provide feedback until September 30. Go to gympie.qld.gov.au/haveyoursay.

