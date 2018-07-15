Menu
PARKED HERE FOR YEARS: The council is calling for feedback on the conservation and management of the city's heritage listed Memorial Park.
Council News

Council wants you to have your say on Gympie's heritage

scott kovacevic
by
15th Jul 2018 12:00 PM
MEMORIAL Park has been central to Gympie's past, and now you can have your say on its future.

Gympie Regional Council is calling for people to give their feedback on preservation plans for the Queensland Heritage listed park.

The feedback will help form a final conservation management plan which will guarantee the grounds and assets are maintained to community needs.

Open spaces councillor Bob Fredman said that along with upper Mary St, Memorial Park was one of the region's most direct links to history.

"We do need direct links to our past,” Cr Fredman said.

Band Stand, Memorial Park, JH Foster Postcard.
"It's an essential piece of our culture and it's also a magnificent place which many people within the region do appreciate.

"It's in a prominent location, it was done well and it hasn't changed much in the 100 years it has been there.”

Prince of Wales reception in Memorial Park 1920
Cr Fredman encouraged people to have their say as it was "in everyone's interest to help preserve and guide our city”.

The Memorial Park Conservation Management Plan considers the park's cultural heritage significance; as well as practical maintenance of assets such as parking, children's play equipment, the bandstand and gardens.

Bert Hinkler's Avro Babe in Memorial Park April 1921
The plan can be viewed online at gympie.qld.gov.au/haveyoursay. Feedback is open until Sunday, August.5.

Council staff will also gather community feedback at the Winter Trees on Mary St event on Wednesday from 5pm.

