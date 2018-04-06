Council wants full control of Rainbow road stretch

TAKING OWNERSHIP: Division 1 Councillor Mark McDonald at Rainbow Beach Rd, where council wants to carry out upgrades.

GYMPIE Regional Council has formally requested a 460m strip of the Rainbow Beach CBD be transferred to its ownership.

The road section in question is currently Department of Transport and Main Roads property and runs east along Rainbow Beach Rd from Cypress Avenue to the surf club.

A transfer would allow council to conduct a number of streetscape upgrades as part of their regional Our Towns projects without seeking TMR's permission.

Division 1 Councillor Mark McDonald said the acquisition would be "outstanding” for council and community members alike.

"In the past we've had to go to Main Roads with any request, which has been tremendously frustrating to shopkeepers, even down to sandwich boards and seating on the footpaths,” Cr McDonald said.

"Now council can make those decisions, be fair with everyone and resolve things in a timely manner.

"We'll be able to act and react and get the job done far quicker than we would have done otherwise, with respect to Main Roads.”

Cr McDonald said he was "very confident” TMR would be on board with the request.

A council spokeswoman said Our Towns improvements "may include upgrades to on-street parking, car park access, pedestrian paths and crossings, street furniture and plantings”.

"Improvements may also be made to the intersection arrangement at the Esplanade.

"Discussions with Energex have also progressed recently towards under-grounding the overhead power lines and replacing streetlights.”

The spokeswoman said the project would assist in "ensuring the ongoing sustainability of the town as an attractive and desirable place to live, work ... and visit”.

Though a transfer would mean council "take full responsibility” for surfacing on traffic lanes and intersections as well as footpaths, drainage, landscaping, parking areas and much of the road shoulders and street lighting, the spokeswoman said TMR would fund current maintenance costs "under the current ... cost sharing arrangement” between them and Local Government Association of Queensland.

Cr McDonald said ratepayers had nothing to worry about from the transfer, and council would remain in communication with Rainbow Beach local business owners and community members on the status of all upgrades.

"Council under my watch on the coast has really made a commitment to consultation with community on all things.”