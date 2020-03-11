Council visits suspect drain three days after public complaint

GYMPIE Regional Council staff have visited the site of a suspect Curra drain which has drawn the ire of a nearby Lynne Drive resident.

Sue McKewin and the roadside drain council haven't fixed

Sue McKewin last week slammed the drainage running along the front and near the driveway of her property, claiming it caused minor flooding and “sinkhole” induced safety hazards.

Mrs McKewin criticised incumbent Mayor Mick Curran, who she said had visited the site personally.

“After four and a half years something’s got to be done. My husband’s nearly 80, I’m 70 and we have to put up with this crap? It’s just getting to us, it really is,” Mrs McKewin said.

A council spokesman said staff would be inspecting the site on Tuesday following “heavy rainfall” in the area.

“Gympie Regional Council are aware of this site and in response to previous inquires have completed drainage repairs at this location in the past,” the spokesman said.

“Council staff are inspecting the site tomorrow (Tuesday 10 March 2020) to assess the impact from the recent, high rainfall in the area.

“Council proactively inspects road drainage on a routine basis and also in response to customer inquiries. Any drainage repairs deemed required following these inspections are programmed according to priority.”

The spokesman did not specify which drainage repairs had previously taken place at the site.