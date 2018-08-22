Council under fire, another farmer claims massive rate hike

Mayor Mick Curran was cornered on ABC Radio Sunshine Coast by an unhappy farmer, who was miffed by his rates bill, earlier this week.

Mayor Mick Curran was cornered on ABC Radio Sunshine Coast by an unhappy farmer, who was miffed by his rates bill, earlier this week. ABC Radio Sunshine Coast

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

SHOCK AT 9% RATE RISE FOR RURAL PROPERTY

LIKE a lot of other Gympie region ratepayers, I was dismayed to find upon receiving our latest rate notice that our rates have increased by more than 9 per cent.

READ MORE: Farmer hit by 10% rate hike corners Mayor on radio interview

I had been expecting an increase of approximately 2 or 3 per cent, which is reasonable but 9.2 per cent is just a shock.

I phoned council to find out what criteria was used to determine rates and was advised that rates are determined by our rate category and Department of Natural Resources annual valuation.

Our category has not changed nor has our valuation.

'I have spoken with a lot of friends around the region and it seems that rural ratepayers are bearing the brunt of this budget.' Rachel Vercoe

In fact, it has actually decreased since 2015 and has remained constant since then, so I have a difficult time coming to terms with the amount of this increase.

The Mayor has been quoted as saying the average increase is 2.4 per cent, but I am not sure that this is a true picture.

'I have spoken with a lot of friends around the region and it seems that rural ratepayers are bearing the brunt of this budget.' Dominic Elsome

Twenty per cent of ratepayers will pay less than $50 (more); that's about 4984 households. Of the rest of the region, 11,000 will be paying an additional $50-$100 and the balance of 8900 households a whopping $100-$520.

I have spoken with a lot of friends around the region and it seems that rural ratepayers are bearing the brunt of this budget.

I am beginning to feel that we are being penalised for living in a rural environment, yet we don't have proper roads or some of the amenities enjoyed by town dwellers.

I have been informed that there is nothing that can be done since the budget has been approved but everyone should remember there is always another election.

Elizabeth Ostrycharz,

Kybong

'I have spoken with a lot of friends around the region and it seems that rural ratepayers are bearing the brunt of this budget.' Kate O'Neill

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thanks for the Dash

THANK you so much to Gympie Regional Council for an excellent morning on Saturday at Lake Alford for the annual Duckpond Dash, an activity for Seniors' Week. Along with many others, I enjoyed the "Dash", plus morning tea, and lots of friendly and interesting company, and all for a gold coin. The council personnel were great, well organised, and very approachable. I'm sure everyone who attended had as much fun as me, to judge by the happy faces, young and old(er). Keep up the good work GRC!

Barbara Cameron,Gympie