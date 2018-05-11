Council, Translink at odds over Gympie bus issue

Gympie Regional Council and TransLink have given differing accounts of the public transport issue in Gympie.

Gympie Regional Council and TransLink have given differing accounts of the public transport issue in Gympie. Rae Wilson

WHILE Gympie Regional Council says it has "fully supported” public transport options around the region for years, TransLink sees nothing wrong with the current state of local services.

Responding to Southside resident Tracylee Bell's appeal for more services to cater for population growth, a spokeswoman said council had "raised issues around lack of bus services” way back in 2014.

READ MORE

"Translink convened a workshop in early 2015 ... the workshop concluded that the level of service being provided in Gympie is much less than required for the population,” the spokeswoman said.

"A large number of ... improvements were identified, mostly around the poor coverage of the existing bus network and the low frequency and long travel times of the bus services.

"It was agreed that the existing low patronage of the Gympie city bus service ... was due to the very low level of service provided, which is less than that required of the lowest standard TransLink bus network.”

The council said "no further work” had commenced since the workshop, Translink had "recently advised that it does not intend to conduct a review of Gympie's urban bus network at this stage”, and it would "continue to raise ... concerns with the operator”.

Tracylee Bell is concerned about the public transport issue in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

A TransLink spokesperson said it had received "a small number of requests” in the Gympie region, but data had shown "ample capacity available on existing Gympie bus services”.

"Service increases, whether frequency or span of hours, involve significant financial investment to provide additional vehicle and driver resources and must be prioritised against competing requests across the state,” the statement said.

"There are currently no plans to increase service levels in the short-term, however, TransLink will continue to monitor growth and development in the Gympie area and work closely with Polleys Coaches, Gympie Regional Council and the wider community to provide the best possible public transport network.”

After experiencing first-hand the shortage of available services around Gympie, Ms Bell decided to compile petitions to garner local support and propose increased options in future.

Ms Bell, 44, said she was "very passionate” about the issue and would "see it through”.

"I've got three fully signed petitions already, and that's just in a matter of three or four weeks.

"I have more still out at the moment, and I've had support from some schools around town, so there's a lot of demand there.

"There's so many ways Gympie could grow and it's just being forgotten which is really not okay, Gympie is a beautiful place and has potential, and without these services we're only getting the crumbs from the table.”