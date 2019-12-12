Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Borumba Dam near Imbil, the source of much of Gympie’s urban and irritgation water supplies.
Borumba Dam near Imbil, the source of much of Gympie’s urban and irritgation water supplies.
News

Council ‘too modest’ on water

Arthur Gorrie
12th Dec 2019 12:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE Regional Council is exceeding its water quality goals.

And that is just as well, according to councillor and former council water supply engineer Bob Fredman.

“Some wording in this you might want to think about changing slightly,” Cr Fredman said during discussion of the proposed goals.

“Under water quality you say safe and clean drinking water that complies with the guidelines greater than 98 per cent of the time.

“A person who looks at that might well think, well, two per cent of the time, one week a year, water’s not safe and clean.

“I know that's not your intention.

“I bet it’s safe 100 per cent of the time.”

The discussion was linked to the council’s five-year review of its Water Business Unit.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 things to do in Gympie over the next seven days

        premium_icon 10 things to do in Gympie over the next seven days

        News THERE are heaps of events taking place this month in the Gympie region.

        WARNING: Storms moving in, 85km/h wind gusts recorded

        WARNING: Storms moving in, 85km/h wind gusts recorded

        Weather Storms to hit Ipswich, Somerset, South Burnett and Lockyer Valley.

        Mary Valley’s quirky Christmas tree made of old tyres

        premium_icon Mary Valley’s quirky Christmas tree made of old tyres

        News With Christmas less than two weeks away, Gympie region residents are decking out...

        VOTE NOW: Top 19 sports men and women of 2019

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Top 19 sports men and women of 2019

        News The search for the Gympie region’s Athlete of the Year 2019 is on, and we have...