Council ‘too modest’ on water

Borumba Dam near Imbil, the source of much of Gympie’s urban and irritgation water supplies.

Borumba Dam near Imbil, the source of much of Gympie’s urban and irritgation water supplies.

GYMPIE Regional Council is exceeding its water quality goals.

And that is just as well, according to councillor and former council water supply engineer Bob Fredman.

“Some wording in this you might want to think about changing slightly,” Cr Fredman said during discussion of the proposed goals.

“Under water quality you say safe and clean drinking water that complies with the guidelines greater than 98 per cent of the time.

“A person who looks at that might well think, well, two per cent of the time, one week a year, water’s not safe and clean.

“I know that's not your intention.

“I bet it’s safe 100 per cent of the time.”

The discussion was linked to the council’s five-year review of its Water Business Unit.