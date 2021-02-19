Menu
Gympie council is likely to approve a proposed 108-bed aged care centre near the hopsital at next Wednesday’s meeting.
News

Council to vote on ‘landmark’ 4-storey development

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
19th Feb 2021 12:15 AM
Gympie Regional Council is likely to approve a 108-bed, four-storey aged care centre near the public hospital next Wednesday.

The proposed centre, to be built on 0.4ha of land between Duke and King Streets, has been with the council's planning department since July last year.

If given the green light, it would include serviced rooms, a salon, day spa, outdoor areas and a lounge, dining and activity room on each level.

The spa and salon will not be open to the public.

Image of the proposed centre.
However concerns were flagged about the impact on traffic safety and parking it could have on an area already overburdened with vehicles.

The staff report to be tabled at Wednesday's meeting says the centre's proposed 36 parking spaces and ambulance bay meets the requirements of the planning scheme.

The building's height and its overall visual impact on the area (concern it was "not in keeping with the existing character of the location", according to the report) were also raised in the seven submissions lodged about the project.

The centre is to be built near the hospital.
The report says the developers identified a strong need for the centre given the expected growth in the 70-plus demographic, and overall there were "sufficient grounds" to warrant approval.

It recommends approval but not without dozens of conditions.

These include the need for directional signs, landscaping and lighting.

