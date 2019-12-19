Council to spend at least $3M more on the Rattler
AT least $3 million more is being pumped into the Rattler by Gympie Council over the next decade for track repair, a council report revealed.
Under a lease agreement between the Rattler Railway Company council, more than $300,000 will be paid to the RRC for maintenance support every year.
The council was originally expected to make a “significant capital contribution” in 2028 as part of a review of maintenance and sleeper requirements.
But with the train now running and the RRC having a “far higher understanding” of the repair requirements, it was agreed the maintenance program could be met by an annualnaul payment instead.
The details were revealed after a report tabled in committee at last week’s meeting was made publicly available by the council.
The item was a request to vary the RRC’s leases for assets and infrastructure to reflect the annual payment arrangement.
All but two councillors – Glen Hartwig and Hilary Smerdon – voted to amend the leases.
Mayor Mick Curran said the payments ensured the Rattler met the safety requirements on the award-winning train.
“It also disproves the ridiculous public statements made by some that the Rattler’s going to cost us millions of dollars per year, ongoing, and be a chain around Gympie regional council’s next forever.”
Mr Curran said the ongoing cost to council was far less than that of other services the council provided.
However Dan Stewart said a closer look needed to be taken at the train further down the track.
“When other councillors celebrated the government giving us the rail and other assets I warned at the time there would be a cost,” Mr Stewart said on his Dan 4 Gympie Facebook page.
“My policy is that after three years of operation (October 2021) we need to do a thorough review of the Rattler to decide whether it could be run better and how, or whether it should cease.”