Council to spend $65,000 on new Gympie Christmas tree
GYMPIE Regional Council has bought the city a new Christmas tree - an 8m, living hoop pine which will be planted next to the Sound Bowl at Nelson Reserve.
The eight metre tree will be planted by council's parks and gardens team, with some work required to ensure the new tree is healthy in the new location and ready to sparkle for Christmas.
Decorations will be ordered and council is asking the community and residents to choose what they want their tree to look like.
All three options will include programmable LED lighting and decorations such as baubles.
The budget for the tree and all work associated is $65,000, with the tree itself costing about $20,000, including supply and delivery plus the landscaping and electrical work to the site.
$40,000 has been allocated for the lights, lighting design, supply and commissioning plus the decorations, and $5000 has also been allocated for the lighting of the tree event.
The lighting figure is an approximate amount, dependent on the final design that is chosen.
Voting closes on Monday, September 30, to ensure the decorations arrive on time.
This poll is also part of the Holiday Fun program.
To vote, visit https://tinyurl.com/yyv2ty5w