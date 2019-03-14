Council to grade these 8 dirt roads in the next 2 weeks

Eight rural roads in the Gympie region will be graded over the next two weeks.

EIGHT rural roads in the Gympie region will be graded over the next two weeks, including

Brooweena Woolooga, Murgon-Kilcoy, Kin Kin, Wolvi Mountain, Hay, Stewart, Lewis and Sanders Rds.

Asphalt repairs will be done on Wolvi-Kin Kin Rd, Tin Can Bay Rd, Bruce Highway, Burnett Highway north and south, Gympie Woolooga Rd, Gympie-Brooloo Rd and Kenilworth-Skyring Creek Rd.

There will be concrete repairs at Upper Thornside Rd, O'Connell St and Crescent Rd and slashing on the Wide Bay Highway, and around the Mary Valley, Calico Creek, East Deep Creek, and Anderleigh Rd areas.

Drainage works are scheduled for Callemonda Rd, Ernst Rd, North Deep Creek Rd, Scrubby Creek Rd, Lymburner Rd, Boonaravale Rd and Manumbar Rd.

Council crews will also continue work on the Gear Road Bridge rebuild which is in its final stages before completion.