Council to divert $1.1 million from Tozer St to Southside

Proposed design for an RV park near the Gympie Showgrounds (capable of holding from 25-50 vehicles) which the council has proposed instead of the planned $1.1 million park next to the Rattler.

THE final nail has been hammered into the coffin of a proposed RV park next to Rattler in favour of one at the Gympie Showgrounds.

Gympie Regional councillors yesterday voted to ask the State Government for permission to redirect $550,000 in funding towards the Southside project.

The council was to pitch in the remaining $550,000 of the $1.1 million cost.

The State’s funding was awarded in 2017; development approval at the site was given that same year.

Work on the park then stalled.

Work on the original plan for the park next to the Rattler has stalled in the past two years.

Now the council has proposed an RV park at the Showgrounds able to host at least 25 vehicles.

Options for a 30, 35 and 50-space park were also investigated.

Councillor Dan Stewart said the originally proposed location had left many people scratching their heads.

“For several years people have been saying to me ‘why are we wanting to build an RV park at Tozer St?’ Mr Stewart said.

“I don’t know too many people that thought it was a good place.”

Deputy mayor Hilary Smerdon said the park’s new location would be a boon for the Gympie Show Society.