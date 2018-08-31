Council to decide fate of region's major rural asset

Gympie Regional Council staff will be on hand at the Gympie saleyards on Monday, September 3, from 7.30am to 12noon, to consult with the community over the future of this council asset.

Council is in the process of developing a strategy for the saleyard space and will conduct a number

of surveys to gauge the thoughts and opinions of its users.

Four outcomes are proposed, from which a decision will be determined after the extensive

community consultation process.

A Dan Sullivan Livestock employee guides some cattle through the yards at the Gympie Saleyards. Craig Warhurst

They include keeping the Gympie saleyards as they are, upgrading the facility, relocating the

saleyards to a different location or a mixture of keeping them as they are currently, with the view to

move them in the future.

Councillor for Business Activities, Mal Gear, said community input would be "vital to the future of

Gympie's saleyard service.”

"Council want to make sure this important community asset is being utilised to its full potential,” Cr

Gear said.

Buyers inspect cattle at at the Gympie Saleyards. Craig Warhurst

"Depending on the market, millions of dollars can be injected directly into the Gympie community

from just one sale day, so we want to make sure it is heading in the right direction.

"We also want to hear from its users, both commercial and private on what they want from the

service.

"Council are proposing four options, each of which are viable and depending on the outcome of

the process, able to be implemented.”

For more information on this project, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/saleyards.