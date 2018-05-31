Menu
Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran.
Council to consider tilt at $10 million export centre

Shelley Strachan
by
31st May 2018 5:47 PM
GYMPIE Regional Council will consider throwing its hat in the ring for a $10 million project that would establish it as a major regional produce export distribution centre.

The State Government will construct a high-value produce export distribution centre in regional Qld and will provide up to $10 million to fund a business case and capital investment.

"This is a matter for council to consider, however we must recognise that the Gympie Region does not have the infrastructure in place to support the application, requiring a regional airport for import and export,” Mayor Mick Curran said.

"The reality is, we are within two hours of the Brisbane airport, the existing Fresh Produce Group Distribution Centre at Rocklea's Brisbane Markets, and the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport. With these options close by, we are fortunate that the Gympie region is already well positioned for export.”

