Council CEO Bernard Smith says rate relief amid the pandemic is one of the first things on the new council's agenda.
Council CEO Bernard Smith says rate relief amid the pandemic is one of the first things on the new council’s agenda.
News

Council to consider rate help for homeowners at 1st meeting

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
9th Apr 2020 3:31 PM
A THREE month extension to the rates discount will be one of the first things on the new council's agenda, it has been revealed.

Under the plan, still to be approved, ratepayers who have entered a payment plan with Gympie Regional Council would have their discount extended until July 2020.

This recommendation will be delivered to the new council when it sits for its first ordinary meeting.

MORE COUNCIL NEWS

* Coronavirus Gympie: 1 new coast case, new details emerge

* 24 votes seals fate of last undecided council seat

"We appreciate it is a difficult time for the community, and some ratepayers have found themselves in challenging financial circumstances," council CEO Bernard Smith said.

Gympie Town Hall
Gympie Town Hall

"Many … have called us especially regarding the possibility of the discount period being extended for the payment of rates."

"Council is still in caretaker mode given the election has now been held but the results not yet declared, and it is only council which can make any decisions regarding the discounting of rates."

"However, as soon as practicable after the new council is in place, officers will be putting a recommendation that any ratepayer who has entered into a payment plan, with full payment by July, will keep their discount."

The plan will be put to the new council at its first meeting. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times
The plan will be put to the new council at its first meeting. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times

"We will continue to live stream council meetings, so you will know the outcomes as soon as they happen. "

"I'd also like to take the opportunity to thank the community for its understanding as we closed playgrounds, skate parks and other community facilities.

"By working together, we're all playing our role in keeping our community safe."

