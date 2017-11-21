Council to consider cutting its number of meetings in 2018

Gympie Regional Council members Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon are expected to meet at less ordinary meetings next year.

Gympie Regional Council members Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon are expected to meet at less ordinary meetings next year. Renee Albrecht

LESS ordinary meetings are on the cards for Gympie Regional Council, with councillors expected to tomorrow adopt a 2018 schedule which will have them meet once a month.

The schedule change would result in 12 ordinary meetings next year, down from 16 meetings held in 2017.

According to the report which will be tabled at the meeting, the council is reviewing its corporate reporting framework, and the change in frequency would align with this.

"It is proposed that the meeting schedule be aligned with the monthly reporting framework in order to ensure the council receives key financial and other corporate reports at the optimal time,” the report says.

The new schedule per month would be: no meetings in the first week; a councillor workshop in week two; an optional special workshop or inspection in week three; and the ordinary meeting in week four.

An additional special workshop or inspection would be added in any month which had five weeks.

Upgrades to East Deep Creek Rd are also on the agenda, with the council set to accept a tender of $2,006,053.04 (including GST) from Sunshine Coast Consulting for the work, well below the $2,614,000 capital works budget for the project (which in $1.48 million state funding).

Of the seven tenders submitted, four were above the allocated budget amount for the project (excluding GST).

In other agenda items the council has been recommended to commence the first stage of its Reconciliation Action Planning, and the 2017-2018 Annual Report, which provides an overview of the council for the year, is also expected to be adopted at the meeting.

The Gympie Times will be publishing a breakdown of the report's details this Friday if the report is approved.