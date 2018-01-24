Council to announce where Gympie's next major dump will be

NEW DUMP SITE TIPPED: Gympie's waste and recycling future once Bonnick Rd is full will be discussed today.

BONNICK Rd is our main dump, but what happens on that inevitable day when we fill it up?

Well, it seems Monkland is the answer with Gympie Regional Council expected to endorse a site on Laurenceson Rd as the new facility.

When open, the site will receive waste from kerbside collection, other waste facilities, commercial rubbish trucks and skips, and car and trailer loads.

The report said the original idea was to put the new site behind Bonnick Rd, but residential growth nearby was "an unacceptable risk” for a project expected to run for 50 years.

In other agenda news, bridges over two of the region's more colourful creeks, Greens (on Cedar Pocket Rd) and Blue (on Kandanga Creek Rd) can look forward to an overhaul.

The council is expected to approve replacement of the existing timber bridges with reinforced concrete under a budget of $2.4 million.

Both replacements are half-funded by the State Government but while the Greens Creek upgrade comes in $170,000 under, the Blue Creek bridge will need an extra $380,000.

Building numbers also continue to soar with 84 approved in November, bringing the 2017 total to 992.

Approvals have jumped 28 per cent in the past five years, but November's numbers were slightly below November approvals from 2014-16.

A number of sponsorship opportunities in the community will also be put before the council.