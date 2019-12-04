Council throws struggling Upper Mary St shops a lifeline

Struggling business owners like Emilia’s Cafe’s Jodi Giorno have been given a helping hand by Gympie Regional Council.

Struggling business owners like Emilia’s Cafe’s Jodi Giorno have been given a helping hand by Gympie Regional Council.

UPPER Mary St shoppers have the chance to win hundreds of dollars in prizes thanks to a competition lifeline thrown to the struggling businesses by Gympie Regional Council.

Shoppers who spend money across select stores until February 28, 2020 will be in the running to win vouchers worth up to $500.

Gympie Pet Supplies, Fancy Op Shop, Empire Hotel, Studio Vogue, All About Eyes, Hair Review, Craft Punk, Emelias, The Decks, Neilson, Stanton & Parkinson and All About Candy are all eligible shops.

Upper Mary St has lost all foot traffic since the work started.

The competition comes after criticism of the council by shop owners over the ever-lengthening time frame of the $2.4 million.

The owners said the work had eradicated foot traffic.

Customers who spend $10 at any of these stores will be able to enter the running for a chance to win a $100 voucher.

They will also be given a stamp; once five are collected, they can enter the competition to win one of two $500 vouchers on offer.

The $2.4 million work under way.

The vouchers can be spent in participating Upper Mary St stores.

The $100 voucher winners will be drawn every week, and the $500 voucher winners will be drawn on Friday, December 20 and Friday February 28, 2020.