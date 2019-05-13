Council tease unique addition to new home of Gympie cricket

Gympie Regional Council reveal the beginnings of a unique new cricket wicket at One Mile.

GYMPIE Regional Council have unveiled the beginnings of a "unique” new cricket wicket at the One Mile Ovals ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The new wicket comprises part of an overall plan to make One Mile the new home of Gympie cricket for next season and beyond.

The council teased the development in a Facebook post on Friday.

"Did you know Gympie Regional Council recently installed a new, special kind of turf at One Mile Oval?

"Selected for better growth and colour in winter period, it is used at a number of high level sporting facilities around the country.”

A council spokesman said the turf used for the wicket was "unique to Gympie”, and was the first time it had been used in any GRC-affiliated project.

The spokesman said the turf was "hard-wearing” and would hold up through the upcoming winter months, ensuring it would be at a high quality by season start.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn previously said the move would allow all local cricket to be played in one spot, with Gympie Gold XI games set to move from Albert Park.

"It is going to make One Mile the hub of all Gympie cricket with the two cricket specific fields,” Venn said.

"People will be able to watch the local cricket as well as the Gold, which will hopefully increase the viewers.”

There will also be a new amenities block and lights installed.

The council spokesman said further updates on the One Mile works were in the pipeline.