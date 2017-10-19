Council, state govt vow to help Wide Bay Motor Complex

Wide Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood and club supporter Steve Nielsen looking over plans for the club's amenities facility.

AFTER ongoing development roadblocks, there's some relief in sight for the Wide Bay Motor Complex.

The $30 million motorsports development was put on hold after a technicality in the project's lease agreement was discovered late last year.

As a result, the project was declared a "commercial entity" and development halted because it was in conflict with its original lease agreement.

But recent meetings between the motorsports committee, Fraser Coast Regional Council and State Government have identified a solution to ensure the full complex goes ahead.

Representatives from the motorsports group met with Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour, deputy mayor Darren Everard, council CEO Ken Diehm and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders on Monday to find a solution to the problem.

Wide Bay Motor Complex President Ben Collingwood said the groups concluded a change in the tenure to better suit the club's activities was the best way forward.

"If this hadn't happened, we would have lost the drag strip and wouldn't have been able to develop the full motor complex," Mr Collingwood said.

"Right up until Monday, I was resigned to knowing the whole project could have been over.

"But I've got renewed confidence to make this vision happen."

Last week, Mr Collingwood told the Chronicle the situation was so bad he considered walking away from it altogether.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said council staff were looking at a number of different possibilities to "secure adequate tenure over the land to enable the project to go ahead."

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said there were a lot of complexities with the issue because the land is owned by taxpayers.

"We need every 'I' to be dotted and every 'T' to be crossed," Mr Saunders said.

"It's a work in progress, and all we can do is work through the issues with the committee, the department and the council."

The groups are due to have another meeting on the project's future in three weeks.

The hold-up comes just months after stage one of the complex was approved in October last year.

This development, which includes the construction of an 8m-wide khanacross off-road racing facility, is expected to be completed by the end of the month.