Council spills on cost of water truckloads to Goomeri

ONE of Goomeri’s three water bores remains dysfunctional for the foreseeable future, but the town’s water supply has stabilised after a long period of relying on $16,000 worth of truck deliveries.

The Gympie Regional Council confirmed Goomeri reverted back to receiving its daily water supply by bores late last month, while the trucks had stopped their deliveries by late September.

A council spokesman said an algae issue had caused the switch back to bore use.

“Currently, Goomeri is being supplied by bores. In late October we reverted back to the bores as algae was causing issues with the filters,” the spokesman said.

“A new pump was installed in Barret Road bore and this is functioning fine. The school bore was cleaned and brought online in September. These bores are supplying 100 per cent of Goomeri’s requirements.

“A third bore at the sportsgrounds has been out of operation for some time. Council has engaged a hydrologist to help get the bore up and running again.”

The spokesman said water truck deliveries to the town had cost “approximately 16,000”.

Council cannot provide a specific time frame on when (the third bore) will be rectified,” he said.

“Goomeri’s Water Treatment Plant is now effectively treating water from Kinbombi.”

The bore failures first forced the council to truck water in late August, when it said in a media release the town’s main water bore had failed.

Both the auxiliary bores were also found to be not working.

Residents were notified of the issue in a “conserve water alert” leaflet delivered by the council, urging them to minimise water use because of a problem with the bores which was “impacting on the raw water supply and the operations of the Goomeri Water Treatment Plant”.

Residents were asked to conserve so “the current storage levels in the reservoirs can continue to supply the Goomeri area if repairs take longer than expected”, while the truckloads of water were delivered from Murgon to “reduce the transport costs”.

The problem carried over to September, when the spokesman said the daily water use was still outstripping what the two fixed bores could produce by 20 kilolitres per day.