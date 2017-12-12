Council silence on Imbil rubbish concerns 'deafening'

Jan Watt, Tom Marshal, Roger Hogg and Chris De Vere not happy about changes to the dump hours of the Imbil dump.

Letter to Editor

Council silence on Imbil rubbish queries 'deafening'

MORE than two months have elapsed since the management at Gympie Regional Council, supported by councillors, introduced the new waste management policy to the Imbil area.

Of major concern is the fact that to-date there has been no formal advice to residents, have been no bins supplied, no overt action by council to establish bin cluster collection points and no proper arrangements made for residents to dispose of rubbish.

Council's silence in responding to the questions and concerns of residents, both on this and other issues has been deafening, with formal requests for information (in writing) addressed to both the CEO and Mayor unanswered.

Imbil dump. Renee Albrecht

It is obvious NASA will not be recruiting from the management of Gympie Regional Council at any time in the future and that the question of how council's CEO and waste services manager continue to retain employment in any capacity, with any organisation is one of life's great mysteries.

Fortunately for ratepayers, the tenure of our elected representatives is dependent upon public support through the electoral process and therefore in light of this and other issues, is becoming increasingly tenuous.

David McNamara,

Moy Pocket

Mystery of loss could become a Christmas miracle

A GENTLEMAN in Gympie must be beside himself with grief at his recent loss - but his identity is unknown.

He must be in deep mourning because his loss surely constituted one of his most prized possessions. It is, in fact, the stuff of legends, a building block of Australian folklore, a conversation piece, maybe even an heirloom.

The cherished item was there one moment, then it was gone. His size 57 Akubra Cattleman hat had vanished.

Film stars, politicians, royalty, the posh and not-so-posh, all have worn in - then worn with love and pride - the iconic Akubra whose name is said to originate from an Aboriginal word for head covering. The Akubra is not just a cover; it's a personality add-on, an assertion of self, a statement that boldly declares "I am, because I'm Australian”.

Aussies love their Akubras, and one Gympie man is missing his. contributed

Benjamin Dunkerley couldn't have imagined what he was starting when he opened his humble hat factory in Hobart in 1874, from where would emerge the forerunners of one of the world's most loved and long-lived hat brands.

But there's always a cheeky angle to an Akubra, and no less so to this story. You see, although the owner lost his Akubra, his beloved Akubra is not lost. It is, in fact, in the very capable care of the staff of The Gympie Times. And we would dearly love to reunite it with its rightful owner who should phone 5480 4200. It's sure to be a Christmas present he'll never forget.

Gary Dixon,

Gympie

Drought assistance

AS RAINBOW Beach Droughtrunners continues to deliver much needed food parcels to the Longreach area I can give an up-to-date prognosis on conditions out west. The country from the Coast to the Mitchell area looked in great shape as I recently returned. From there you could see where there had been patchy rains. Morven area did not look good, and Tambo was very bad. The result of storm rains were observed through to Barcaldine but as you headed to Longreach the country got worse. Some good isolated falls have been received towards Winton and Muttaburra.

As I deliver food parcels to Centacare and St Brigids in Longreach the mood is sombre as the co-ordinators are flat out delivering food parcels to needy families and dealing with mental health issues.

Government assistance for many on the land is virtually non-existent as any household support stopped after three years. No stock, no income, no jobs so it's a hard life out west.

Many families have walked or will walk as banks move in when the season improves. A big thank you to all who have donated food parcels and Christmas presents that go west. Donations from Tin Can Bay have been unbelievable followed by Rainbow Beach and western Victoria. A big thank you to Bernard Petroleum. Anyone wanting can donate at your Local IGA or BOQld Gympie BSB 124047 A/C 22599186 (RainbowBeach Droughtrunners).

Tony Stewart,

Rainbow Beach