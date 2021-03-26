Council signs off on new 24-block Mary Valley subdivision

A 24-block subdivison at McIntosh Creek has been approved by Gympie Regional Council’s planning department.

McIntosh Creek’s population will be getting a shot in the arm in the near future with a 24-lot subdivision getting the tick of approval by Gympie Regional Council this month.

The blocks will be sliced from the front of a 115ha property located about 8km from Gympie, off McIntosh Creek Road.

The blocks range in size from 4017sq m (an acre) to 10,300sq m (2.5 acres) and will form stages three and four of The Grange subdivision which is already underway on adjoining blocks.

A 25th block contains the remaining 109ha of land which is not part of this subdivision application.

The subdivision is located off McIntosh Creek road about 8km southwest of Gympie city.

A new road will be built to give car access to the newly developed blocks.

This road will be extended to connect McIntosh Creek Road and Zerner Road in the future.

The development, owned by Cooroy-based Roberts Bros Holdings, was approved by the council’s planning department under delegation.

The deadline for approval was extended twice; once by Roberts Bros in October 2020, and then by the council in January this year.