Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Councillor Bob Fredman says lingering issues with the council’s budget is leaving the organisation with “nowhere near enough” resources in the fight against invasive weeds.
Councillor Bob Fredman says lingering issues with the council’s budget is leaving the organisation with “nowhere near enough” resources in the fight against invasive weeds.
News

Council shortfall further tightens fight against noxious weeds

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
18th Nov 2020 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A message from Division 8 councillor Bob Fredman:

AS WE get through spring it is lovely to see the colour from the flowers blooming in our gardens, and in our parks. But one flower is not so welcome – the yellow flower of the Cats Claw vine.

Cats Claw is a weed, and a bad one. Sure, it looks great when it’s flowering, especially when it’s on a Jacaranda tree which has mauve flowers at the same time. The problem is that it is smothering our native scrub in many parts of the region.

Cats Claw vine.
Cats Claw vine.

Eradication of Cats Claw is something that council does wish for in the longer term. The situation though is the same as for Giant Rats Tail Grass.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

There is no known cure that is truly effective. The only way to make progress with both of these curses on our environment is lots of hard work.

Council is limited by how many resources it can throw at these weeds. We have nowhere near enough resources, and this situation will remain while we concentrate on managing our budget in the first instance.

Giant Rats Tail Grass.
Giant Rats Tail Grass.

So it’s up to landowners to be responsible, to do the work where the weed is on their property, and be vigilant in their area.

We can also help each other. If you see any of these invasive weeds around let us know. Council has a fantastic lands protection team who can help manage Cat’s Claw, Giant Rats Tail and any other invasive weed species.

gympie council gympie regional council gympie weeds invasive plants and species invasive species opinion
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: 3 crews on scene of grass fire in Imbil township

        Premium Content UPDATE: 3 crews on scene of grass fire in Imbil township

        News The QFES says three crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire in Imbil believed to have been started by a lightning strike this afternoon

        WARNING: 'Very dangerous' storms brew as mercury hits 41.6C

        Premium Content WARNING: 'Very dangerous' storms brew as mercury hits 41.6C

        Weather Some Queensland towns recorded their hottest day in six years

        Dad films up women’s skirts at shopping centre ‘for thrill’

        Premium Content Dad films up women’s skirts at shopping centre ‘for thrill’

        Crime He has been stood down as president of a kindergarten committee

        Tow truck driver groomed then had sex with a child

        Premium Content Tow truck driver groomed then had sex with a child

        News A Gympie court has been told he began talking to her through Snapchat, calling her...