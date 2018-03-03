Council set to consult local businesses on Mary St upgrades

READY TO UPGRADE: The concepts for the Mary St revitalisation show a host of changes.

Gympie Regional Council will endeavour to work with all local business owners on Upper Mary St as they continue to develop the Town Centre Revitalisation Project.

The $3 million upgrade will take place on the stretch between Channon St and Monkland St, and will work toward beautifying the CBD by adding trees, greenery, bike racks and al fresco dining spaces out the front of Craft Punk Espresso and Emilia's Cafe.

A council spokeswoman said they will "work with and continue to consult with business owners as the project progresses”.

"As the design progresses, construction dates will be looked at with businesses consulted.

"Council staff are in contact with the local businesses, however we would encourage any business to contact Council should they wish to discuss the project further.

"The project involves a substantial detailed design process, which only commenced this week.

"The design process will also be looking at ways to minimise any impacts of construction, including shortening the construction period as much as possible.”

OVERHAUL: Upper Mary St in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

Funding for the project is split between the council and the federal building better regions fund.

The council spokeswoman said the goal of the project is to "transform” the upper section of the CBD.

She said the precinct will be turned into a "green leafy, commercially vibrant, welcoming, easily accessible precinct featuring new street furniture, improved parking and widened pedestrian pavement areas, while retaining the unique charm and character.”

"Gympie Regional Council are now in the process of commencing the detailed design phase, once this has been completed, this work will be taken back to local businesses in the area for further consultation.

"This process will take place in the first half of 2018.

"Once the consultation [with local businesses] has been completed, further design refinements will be undertaken to address any issues raised. However, as the project is only early in the design stage, no date for the commencement of construction has been allocated.”

The deadline for the project's federal funding is slated for December 31, 2019.