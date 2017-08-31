24°
Council seeks fresh faces for CBD future

NEW VOICES: Fresh business faces are being invited by the council to help guide the CBD's future, including events like Winter Trees, enjoyed here by Adelaide Gutmanis.
scott kovacevic
by

FRESH faces can be found around the Gympie business community, and Gympie Regional Council wants to bring them and their fresh ideas to the CBD's future.

To do this, the council has voted unanimously to rebrand the Town Centre Community Reference Group and is open to expressions of interest from Gympie traders who would like to be a part of establishing the city's future direction.

Existing members will be thanked for their services, and offered the chance to rejoin the new group.

"It's a chance to refresh and reinvigorate it,” Mayor Mick Curran said.

"There has been some change of retailers, it gives those folks a chance to come on board.”

According to the report before the council, the majority stage 2 of the CBD revitalisation projects are now complete, leaving little need for the council to call on the original group. Membership of the original group has also changed significantly in that time.

Cr Curran said refreshing the group provided a good opportunity for business owners to drive the CBD's growth through events like the four Mary St seasonal functions.

"We would certainly like to see that driven by the Mary St traders,” he said.

"It is their precinct and they should have a fair say in what's happening.”

The council would still continue with their financial support of these events, and were happy to start receiving expressions of interest from traders eager to be a part of the group.

