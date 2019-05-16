Council says most ratepayers will pay less than 6% rate rise

A 6.39 per cent rate hike facing half the Gympie region's ratepayers is being heavily skewed by a handful of properties, council staff said.

MOST Gympie ratepayers staring at a 6.39 per cent average rate rise are likely to be on the lower end of the scale thanks to a few properties skewing the rate, council staff say.

In yesterday's special meeting to release Gympie Regional Council's draft budget for public feedback, councillors were told the average rise facing almost half the region was being stretched by 69 high-value properties.

Those properties would be paying between $30-$100 a week more.

In comparison, more than 10,000 the ratepayers getting a rise of more than the 2 per cent minimum would be slugged no more than an extra $5 per week.

Deputy mayor Bob Leitch said he hoped the feedback included "positive solutions or positive ideas to put to us”.

Cr Bob Fredman asked for the average increase in council revenue from rates to be provided to residents, as staff confirmed it would be higher than 2 per cent.

Cr Mal Gear said he was interested in what the public's comment would be, but "more clarity around the rates would be good”.

The 2019-20 budget includes a $31.8 million capital works program.

$13.2 million investment in roads, bridges and paths, $411,000 for the region's parks and playgrounds and $200,000 for Imbil Our Towns are among the investments.

Another $300,000 has been set aside to replace Mary Valley Rattler track infrastructure.

Comments on the budget can be made to councillors at a session at the town hall on May 23, from 12.30pm-5pm.

Bookings are essential and can be made by calling 1300 307 800.

Online feedback can also be given at the council website's Have Your Say section.

The cut-off for comment is 5pm Friday, June 7.

The final budget is being presented to the council for adoption on Wednesday, June 26.