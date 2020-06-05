Council says ‘Let there be light’ in Rainbow Beach CBD

The main street in Rainbow Beach, pictured almost empty due to the coronavirus shutdown, has received a major facelift courtesy of Gympie Regional Council works.

RAINBOW Beach has had its lights turned on along the main street after extensive Gympie Regional Council works wrapped up this week.

The council confirmed it had finished undergrounding powerlines, removing power poles and installing new street lighting in the CBD as part of the first stage of the Rainbow Beach ‘Our Towns’ Streetscape Revitalisation Project.

The “joint initiative” with the Queensland Government contains funding from the Works for Queensland Program and an additional contribution from Energex.

The council’s Planning Strategy and Major Projects manager Chris Engle said the works started last October were “an important first step” for the project.

“Beyond making Rainbow Beach’s main street more visually appealing, the improvements meet identified needs and priorities of the local community from the previous engagement on the overall Concept Master Plan,” Mr Engle said.

“The undergrounding of power has already made a huge impact on the look and functionality of the street and enables targeted improvements to be completed.”

Stage two will involve streetscape improvements at “specific locations” and “will deliver practical outcomes for key issues like increasing the parking supply and creating a safe and accessible main street for the tourism hot spot”.

Preliminary designs of the stage two works are underway with further community engagement to come.

The project has a funding deadline for completion of the works by June 30 next year.