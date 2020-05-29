Council says Gympie region’s tourism losses are incalculable

Rainbow Beach is one of the Gympie region tourist hot spots in desperate need of revival from the coronavirus pandemic.

GYMPIE’S tourism brass will focus on bringing in people from outside the region as part of a bid to help the local tourism sector’s gradual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ) this week urged the Palaszczuk Government to fast track the reintroduction of intrastate travel to “give businesses and consumers the ability to start planning and importantly spending across the state”.

A usually crowded Rainbow Beach was deserted on Easter Sunday amid lockdown laws during the coronavirus pandemic this year. Photo: Caroline Vielle.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman agreed, calling it a “no-brainer” in ongoing efforts help the struggling local business and tourism sectors find their feet.

Gympie Futures manager Lynne Banford said there would be “a number of strategies deployed to help the region through this time”.

“Pre-COVID-19 we launched the Brand Story: A Warm Gympie Region Welcome (campaign). This campaign has already had penetration around southeast Queensland,” Ms Banford said.

“Marketing, advertising and strategic communication to people outside our region will be the primary way Destination Gympie Region is working to help the tourism sector.”

Ms Banford said the council “absolutely” supported proposals to accelerate an intrastate travel revamp, highlighting that the region was “within a 2 hour drive zone” of its “core markets” on the Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Brisbane.

Near empty car park at Snapper Creek Boat Harbour, Tin Can Bay

The government’s road map to easing coronavirus restrictions permits recreational travel up to 250km under Stage two from June 12, but no further until at least July 10.

The Courier-Mail reports this week revealed a new analysis showed “more than 80 per cent of the domestic visitors to some regional centres are Queenslanders touring their home state”.

87.3 per cent of Wide Bay residents reportedly travel “in their home state as a percentage of the region’s domestic tourism market”.

Ms Banford said Gympie Futures had held talks with the region’s tourism operators to educate them on potential eligibility for State and Federal government funding opportunities.

“Funding opportunities are important especially in the lead up to the July school holidays,” she said.

Gympie Futures manager Lynne Banford.

“Fortunately, many of our local tourism operators are reporting an upsurge in July bookings.

“Destination Gympie Region works closely with all four regional chambers. We meet weekly to discuss ways in which we can further support the industry.

“The Support Local Campaign, the e-commerce Pilot Program and consolidated Grants Information are but some examples of the initiatives we have had as a result of collaborating with the chambers.”

Neither the council or Gympie Futures could place a monetary estimate of losses in the tourism sector so far, because the crisis was “still ongoing”.

Mr Goodman said this week big-ticket Gympie region destinations such as Rainbow Beach were “really struggling” with the full effects of the pandemic.

He said a “tourism task force” would be meeting to discuss ideas and strategies surrounding a restart.