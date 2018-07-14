Council rubbish survey a waste of time, decision's been made

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

GYMPIE Regional Council is in the process of conducting a survey in relation to waste management facilities.

Why would council conduct a survey after all decisions have already been decided at council meetings, closing of some waste facilities and reduced hours at others?

Rubbish Tip at Bonnick Rd in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

GRRRA is also in the process of running polls and surveys in relation to council matters with intention of performing the process before decisions and not after the fact.

It appears either GRC or GRRRA have the procedure in the wrong order. Make the decision and then do the survey or do the survey and then make the decision in the best interest of the community.

All GRRRA current polls and surveys being conducted for registered voters and members can be viewed by the public on the grrra.org.au website homepage under the Polls and Surveys Tab.

Julie Walker, Bob Fredman and Tim Jerome. sCOTT kOVACEVIC

The association requires a minimum of 600 registered voters to vote in polls achieving results at a 95 per cent confidence level, statistically equivalent to polling the entire Gympie region.

The GRRRA team - Gympie Region Residents and Ratepayers Association - will be at the Gympie Duck Ponds and Imbil markets this Sunday, July 15.

Come along and tell us your ideas on how GRRRA8 (great) Gympie could be and get involved in the polls and surveys via the website www.grrra.org.au or the Facebook page www.facebook.com/gympie.

Tim Jerome,

Secretary GRRRA,

Traveston