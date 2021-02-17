Council roads offensive covers 77 footy fields in a week

Gympie Regional Council has resealed enough roads in the Gympie region this week to cover 77 footy fields.

Gympie Regional Council has resealed enough roads in the Gympie region this week to cover 77 footy fields.

Gympie Regional Council crews have this week completed the council’s largest ever road reseal program, the council says.

Former St Pat’s school captain wins prestigious scholarship

A total of 525,000 square metres has been resealed with fresh bitumen and stone. The areas are equivalent to 77 rugby league fields.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000 cash

“Road resealing is part of this Council’s back-to-basics mandate,” Mayor Glen Hartwig said.

“I spoke recently at the Chamber of Commerce business breakfast about the necessity to provide residents and visitors to this region with a quality and safe road network.

“The completion of this program means we are, in effect, reducing the cost of maintaining our roads for the community.

“The new road surface protects the pavement and ensures we are providing a long-term, cost effective solution.

“I would like to also acknowledge council staff who worked extremely hard to get this work done. The community appreciates your efforts,” Mr Hartwig said.

More than 230 individual sections of road were included in the program.

230 roads around the region have received some council love in the past week. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL

Mooloo Road

Curtain Road

Sturgess Road

Long Road

Lymburner Road

Glenbar Road

Benian Road

Holland Drive

Minya Road

Bethongabel Court

Channel Court

Sunview Court

Lawson Road

Regan Road

Groundwater Road

Sweeney Court

Van Doren Road

Watson Road

Pritchard Road

Normanby Hill Road

Burgess Road

McIntosh Creek Road

Spring Street

Tyrrell Road

Victoria Road

Coombe Street

Jamie Avenue

Glen Drive

Clarkson Drive

Erin Drive

Curra Estate Road

Cliff Jones Road

Rodney Road

Donald Drive

Ian Drive

Tegan Road

Investigator Avenue

Gardner Road

North Deep Creek Road

Sandy Creek Road

Old Goomboorian Road

Taylor Road

Phillips Road

Oak Street

Amber Court

Chatsworth Road Service Road 1

Chatsworth Road Service Road 2

Pinewood Avenue

Wilsons Pocket Road

Yeltukka Road

Eaton Road

Wallaby Court

Hilary Road

Happy Jack Creek Road

Old Mill Road

Gilliland Road

Jubilee Road

Poulsen Road

Ironstone Creek Road

Carlson Road

Chinamans Creek Road

Kress Road

Bellwood Road

Greendale Road

Glastonbury Creek Road

Whelan Road

Lowe Road

Derrier Road

Dagun Pocket Road

Moy Pocket Gap Road

Yingani Road

Jum Jum Road

Meriki Road

Melinda Road

Barsby Road

Lambert Hyne Drive

Yabba Creek Road Service Road

Arthur Street

Selwyn Street

William Street

Marsden Street

Meyers Street

Lutton Lane

Bundy Road

Ballard Road

Kandanga Imbil Road

Kandanga Creek Road

Sterling Road

Diamondfield Road

Kandanga Amamoor Road

Old Maryborough Road

Glastonbury Service Road

Meddleton Road

Busby Street

Blackgate Road

Happy Valley Road

Traveston Road

Kenman Road

Tandur - Traveston Road

Wittenberg Road

Ahern Road

Tansey Hall Road

Zillmann Road

Lehmann Road

Webb Road

Blacksnake Road

Bular Road

Shadbolt Road

Paling Road

O’Rourkes Road

Tandur Road

Old Moy Pocket Road

Moy Pocket Road

Dagun Road

Dobson Road