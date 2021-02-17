Council roads offensive covers 77 footy fields in a week
Gympie Regional Council crews have this week completed the council’s largest ever road reseal program, the council says.
Former St Pat’s school captain wins prestigious scholarship
A total of 525,000 square metres has been resealed with fresh bitumen and stone. The areas are equivalent to 77 rugby league fields.
Activate your free Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000 cash
“Road resealing is part of this Council’s back-to-basics mandate,” Mayor Glen Hartwig said.
“I spoke recently at the Chamber of Commerce business breakfast about the necessity to provide residents and visitors to this region with a quality and safe road network.
“The completion of this program means we are, in effect, reducing the cost of maintaining our roads for the community.
“The new road surface protects the pavement and ensures we are providing a long-term, cost effective solution.
“I would like to also acknowledge council staff who worked extremely hard to get this work done. The community appreciates your efforts,” Mr Hartwig said.
More than 230 individual sections of road were included in the program.
Mooloo Road
Curtain Road
Sturgess Road
Long Road
Lymburner Road
Glenbar Road
Benian Road
Holland Drive
Minya Road
Bethongabel Court
Channel Court
Sunview Court
Lawson Road
Regan Road
Groundwater Road
Sweeney Court
Van Doren Road
Watson Road
Pritchard Road
Normanby Hill Road
Burgess Road
McIntosh Creek Road
Spring Street
Tyrrell Road
Victoria Road
Coombe Street
Jamie Avenue
Glen Drive
Clarkson Drive
Erin Drive
Curra Estate Road
Cliff Jones Road
Rodney Road
Donald Drive
Ian Drive
Tegan Road
Investigator Avenue
Gardner Road
North Deep Creek Road
Sandy Creek Road
Old Goomboorian Road
Taylor Road
Phillips Road
Oak Street
Amber Court
Chatsworth Road Service Road 1
Chatsworth Road Service Road 2
Pinewood Avenue
Wilsons Pocket Road
Yeltukka Road
Eaton Road
Wallaby Court
Hilary Road
Happy Jack Creek Road
Old Mill Road
Gilliland Road
Jubilee Road
Poulsen Road
Ironstone Creek Road
Carlson Road
Chinamans Creek Road
Kress Road
Bellwood Road
Greendale Road
Glastonbury Creek Road
Whelan Road
Lowe Road
Derrier Road
Dagun Pocket Road
Moy Pocket Gap Road
Yingani Road
Jum Jum Road
Meriki Road
Melinda Road
Barsby Road
Lambert Hyne Drive
Yabba Creek Road Service Road
Arthur Street
Selwyn Street
William Street
Marsden Street
Meyers Street
Lutton Lane
Bundy Road
Ballard Road
Kandanga Imbil Road
Kandanga Creek Road
Sterling Road
Diamondfield Road
Kandanga Amamoor Road
Old Maryborough Road
Glastonbury Service Road
Meddleton Road
Busby Street
Blackgate Road
Happy Valley Road
Traveston Road
Kenman Road
Tandur - Traveston Road
Wittenberg Road
Ahern Road
Tansey Hall Road
Zillmann Road
Lehmann Road
Webb Road
Blacksnake Road
Bular Road
Shadbolt Road
Paling Road
O’Rourkes Road
Tandur Road
Old Moy Pocket Road
Moy Pocket Road
Dagun Road
Dobson Road