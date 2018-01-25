Council rides to the rescue of iconic Gympie region event

GIDDY UP: The Kilkivan Great Horse Ride is getting $23,000 in funding this year.

GIDDY UP: The Kilkivan Great Horse Ride is getting $23,000 in funding this year. Troy Kippen

DELAYED by fire risks and then plagued by drought and extreme heat when it did run, the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride struggled to climb several hurdles last year.

To ensure there will not be a repeat performance, Gympie Regional Council will throw some extra weight behind the event.

This year's ride will be funded to the tune of $9500, a jump of $3000 on previous years' support.

Councillor Hilary Smerdon welcomed the choice, as rider numbers dropped last year by about 300.

The heat even beat the catering around.

"The cream was melting off the buns, I'm sad to say,” community services director Pauline Gordon said.

Cr Smerdon said the support would help keep the horse ride upright in the event this year's weather was similar.

"It deserves support from the council,” he said.

"It's not going to cost us $1 million.”

The ride was also aided by $14,000 from the Federal Government, which will let the event expand from three to five days.

However, Cr Smerdon was concerned most of that would not be granted until after the event.

He said the council had spoken with Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien about some funds being brought forward, to help with the set-up costs.

The council funds will further prevent members from dipping into their own pockets and asking for reimbursement later.

The report was supported unanimously by the council.

Cr Glen Hartwig said it was a great chance to support an event which "puts Kilkivan on the map”, and Cr Mark McDonald felt it was a good first step in tackling a larger issue.

"We need to put our discussions and some energy into the west,” Cr McDonald said.

With the issues created by last year's delay, KGHR members have committed to this year's event being held in April.

If not, it will be cancelled for 2018.

Council also agreed to review the entrance and conditions of Kilkivan Landcare Olympic Park, and landscaping of the garden bed, as part of works to be done before April.

The KGHR committee is also asking for a 3-5 year forward funding agreement to help plan the festival in the future.