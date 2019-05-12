Council reveals touch footy revamp in Albert Park plan

PARK PLAN: Albert Park master plan showing the new amenities extension to the existing touch football clubhouse at Number 17, to eventually be surrounded by 55 sealed parking bays. Work starts this week.

NEW change rooms and an amenities building near the Gympie Touch Football clubhouse should be up and running in the coming months, Gympie Regional Council has confirmed.

The impending works, included in Stage 1 of the overall Albert Park Master Plan, will contribute to the council's overall goal to turn the complex into "a quality multi-sport venue”.

A council spokeswoman detailed the planned changes specific to the updated facilities.

"Albert Park's new change rooms and amenities building involves demolition of the existing degraded and outdated facility closest to the Gympie Touch Football clubhouse and construction of a new building that will meet current and future sporting needs and latest building standards,” the spokeswoman said.

"It is expected that the new facility will improve the various sporting clubs' and council's ability to attract significant sports carnivals and events to the region.

"Demolition is expected to commence in late May.

"It is expected that construction will start shortly thereafter.

"The contract for the building is $590K excluding GST and is part of $1million funding for improvements to Albert Park, which is fully funded under the State Government's Works for Queensland Program (Round 2).”

The council's "vision” for Albert Park was outlined in the master plan.

"To provide a quality multi-sport venue - home to Gympie's only athletics and touch facilities and a premier bowls complex.

"Facilities will be developed to ensure the park continues to attract regular sporting events, is popular for its recreation opportunities and can accommodate continued membership growth.”

The master plan said the upgrades would result in an extra touch football field.

"Relocation of a number of the existing sports users at Albert Park will provide an opportunity to establish an additional touch field.

"This will result in a facility that can host up to six simultaneous matches,” the plan states.

The master plan states there will be two permanent discus cages, two shot put circles and double-ended dual synthetic long and triple jump approaches and pits for athletics purposes.

A raised clubhouse for "quality viewing opportunities”, sealed car parks, a simple modern play node and path network are also proposed as part of the upgrades.

The Albert Park Master Plan, which includes the change room and amenities works as part of stage 1, is available at https://www.gympie.qld.gov.au/albert-park.