Council reveals possible new date for Gold Rush Parade

THE iconic Gold Rush Parade could potentially be moved to coincide with a Christmas on Mary event in December as Gympie Regional Council attempts to navigate around its cancellation over the weekend.

Council released a statement outlining the possibilities of a postponement after the parade was cancelled because of continued inclement weather just hours before it was due to begin last Saturday.

GOLD RUSH PARADE NEWS

- BREAKING: Gold Rush Parade cancelled

- Gold Rush Parade will go through Mary St after all

- Gold Rush parade's new route through Gympie CBD

"Subject to endorsement from the Town Centre Community Reference Group and parade participants, it is envisaged that the parade will be rescheduled to coincide with one of the Christmas on Mary events in December,” the statement read.

"The parade is an important community event, and it was unfortunate the weather impacted the day and the events scheduled.

"Council will update the community as soon as a decision has been made.”

Council and Rush Festival brass commended the community's "effort and enthusiasm” for the parade in announcing its cancellation.

The parade was mired in controversy in August when council announced it would not take place in Mary St but start at the top of Mellor Street and progress down to the library car park.

That decision was reversed just days later, with Mayor Mick Curran citing "calls from disappointed residents and traders about the proposed change”.

The parade is an annual event that pays homage to Gympie's rich gold rush history.

The Gourmet and Grooves Street Festival is scheduled to take place at the Town Centre on Friday from 5pm.

Visit http://rushfestival.com.au/program/ for the remaining Gold Rush program.