Council reveals 30 ways Rainbow Beach oval could change

GLIMPSE OF THE FUTURE: The draft master plan for Rainbow Beach Sports Oval is seeking public comment.

GLIMPSE OF THE FUTURE: The draft master plan for Rainbow Beach Sports Oval is seeking public comment. Gympie Regional Council

WHICH would you prefer: an eight-lane running track, an off-leash dog area or a playground for toddlers?

These are the questions Gympie Regional Council is asking about the future of the Rainbow Beach Sports Oval. And like a good choose your own adventure story, you get to decide.

The council is asking for public feedback on the oval's draft master plan, and there are 30 options on offer for residents to choose from.

MORE RAINBOW BEACH NEWS

A council spokeswoman said these had been whittled down with some help.

Aerial footage of Rainbow Beach. Philippe Coquerand

"This draft Master Plan was developed after initial consultations with Rainbow Beach school students and members of the public and it will be used to inform future budget and funding opportunities,” she said.

Now it is in the people's hands to decide which of these is the priority.

An informal 400m running track, terraced seating, picnic and barbecue and more shade trees are also on the menu.

Submission can be made on the Have Your Say section of the council's website.

They can be made up until Friday, June 14.