Council rejects claims of neglect as ‘misinformation’

Goomeri resident, Toni Jeavons is dedicated to seeing the town receive a functioning town pool again and is willing to challenge the Gympie Regional Council on the matter with a town petition, march and friendly community protest.

GYMPIE Regional Council has defended its record in the western parts of the region, saying it spent more in Kilkivan and Goomeri than it received in rates.

The recent closure of the Goomeri pool, water issues, and the unfinished status of the Kilkivan equestrian centre have led to some suggestions the council is neglecting that part of the region.

But a council spokeswoman said yesterday the council had spent $607,951 on water and sewerage at Kilkivan and Goomeri during the current term of counci, and listed many other projects and expenditures there, including $500,000 on waste services.

She said the council was unaware of the source of the “misinformation” being generated but it was “disappointing as it unfairyly created unease within the community”.

“Over $1.6 million has been spent across community facilities such as the Kinbombi Falls upgrade, the Goomeri library and hall upgrade, barbecue replacements and the Elgin Vale Sawmill renovations,” she said.

“Other projects include repairs to the skate park and installation of a new shade sail, replacement of basketball court backboards and hoops and fencing has been removed from the old tennis court and the site tidied up.

“Movies in the Park has also run in both Kilkivan and Goomeri.

“The most recent project delivered, the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre, is a $2 million investment in the region.

“Grants and sponsorship have been distributed to the area, such as the Goomeri Lions Club – 2019 Goomeri Town Christmas Carnival, Kilkivan Veterans and Community Men’s Shed, Kilkivan Show and Camp Draft Association Inc. cattle holding yard, Murgon RSL Sub Branch Inc, The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival, The Great Kilkivan Horse Ride, Regional Christmas Decorations through the Goomeri Lions Club, plus the Gourmet Food Trucks and Market events.

“Other expenditure to the region includes ongoing services such as the Goomeri and Kilkivan Libraries, Kilkivan Pool, the Gympie Regional Council Kilkivan office and depot.

“Road upgrades including resealing, kerb/channelling and storm water sits just over $260,000, not including the over $7 million for ongoing road and parks maintenance.”

The council spokeswoman said if residents were unsure or would like to clarify any information they may have received or heard, the council was more than happy to answer any questions.