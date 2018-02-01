Council rejects claim new cafe competes with local business

CAFE FUN: (Above) Judy and Shane Graham, Brendon Smith, Melissa Keidge, Mandy Monk and Jenny Smith at the Rattler Cafe, and (right) the Mining Museum which council also leases out.

THE Rattler cafe has been a smash success with guests since it opened last month, but as a Gympie Regional Council-owned business is it playing on a fair field?

While some on social media have questioned whether the new cafe has a competitive advantage over other Gympie shops, Mayor Mick Curran has defended it as no different to another popular eatery.

"Let's talk about the Mining Museum. Is that any different?” Cr Curran said.

Run by an organisation which leases the land from the council, there is great similarity between the two shops.

And no feathers seem to have been ruffled by the museum.

"They're running a coffee shop down there and have for a number of years.”

If some businesses were worried, Cr Curran said they had not reached out or called the council to complain.

While the cafe's sales were a key part of the sustainable income stream needed to power the Rattler, Cr Curran said there was no concern it would absorb all of visitors' available income.

In fact, the station's refurbishment had already put money back into the community.

"The majority of that work's been done by local trade,” he said.

Then there were the goods and produce which were sold there, too.

"If you look at the gift shop up there the majority of that is local product.

"We've also got people employed up there as well.”

The train would also ensure money would flow to other parts of the region.

"There's opportunity for business growth and spending in the Mary Valley at various shops,” he said.

Cr Curran said benefits to the region did not stop at the disposable income of those who set foot in the Rattler precinct, either.

It would also be crucial for keeping Gympie on the map once the highway finally goes around us - something which "played heavily” on the council's mind as it made the choice to move forward with the $14.5 million project.

"Having the people come to experience the Rattler is a further way for us to promote our region.

"We've got to have an attraction ... to get people off the highway and into Gympie,” Cr Curran said.

"We need people to still come to Gympie.

"And what better experience than that?”