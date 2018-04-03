Council quarry confusion causes delay

Access is to be via Old Traveston Road and an access to Lot 1185 off the Old Bruce Highway is to be removed.

A PROPOSAL for major expansion at a Kybong quarry has been delayed by Gympie Regional Councillors amid uncertainty over several parts of the development.

The application would allow the annual output of the quarry, one of three proposed extraction areas on the Old Bruce Highway and Old Traveston Road, to increase from 5,000 tonnes to 100,000 tonnes per annum.

The other two sites are currently designated as "general outlines where possible extraction may occur”.

Machinery to be used during extraction and screening processes include an excavator, bulldozer, loader, trucks, mobile crushers and screening plants, with blasting not proposed "unless rock is uncovered that cannot be moved by dozer”.

A "safer” access point off Old Traveston Road was also planned.

Council received eight public submissions - including a petition with 53 signatures - regarding concerns about noise, visual amenity, environmental impacts, noise, hours of operation and no demonstrated need.

The site is located near the controversial Corbets' quarry, which was approved by the council in December but has been appealed by local community groups.

Councillors voted unanimously to lay the matter on the table at last week's ordinary meeting, giving them more time to get on the same page.

Crs Mal Gear and Hilary Smerdon emphasised their concerns over a noise report conducted in 2016 on eight residences within 600m of the quarry.

They noted the report was conducted before Bruce Highway upgrades, and proposed to bring the matter back to a later meeting to allow for updates and amendments.

Cr Glen Hartwig questioned the practicality of proposed operating hours at the site, currently slated for 7am-6pm Monday to Saturday.

"What worksite wants a delivery at 6pm?

"Maybe the residents would like a bit of peace,” he said.

Cr Hartwig suggested closing times be shaved by one hour to better suit residents as the winter months approach.

Mayor Mick Curran said laying the matter on the table would help councillors to be "better informed” to make a definitive call.

"It would be helpful for staff to be available at the time,” Cr Curran said.

"The ball is in council's court on that regard.”

Cr Bob Leitch agreed, saying "we should be doing it together”.