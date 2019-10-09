Council puts out call for Gold Rush volunteers

GET INVOLVED: An earlier Gold Rush parade through Mary River. For the first time this year, the parade will take place on a Friday evening, not a Saturday afternoon.

GET INVOLVED: An earlier Gold Rush parade through Mary River. For the first time this year, the parade will take place on a Friday evening, not a Saturday afternoon. LEEROY TODD

GYMPIE Regional Council is putting the call out to the community to help make this year's Gold Rush Festival celebrations one of the region's best ever.

The Gympie Gold Rush Festival is next weekend, and includes an evening lantern parade on the Friday night, a carnival and a community picnic day.

The council is seeking support from volunteers for the parade and carnival events with activities such as event registration, crowd marshalling, general event set-up and pack-up, event runners, assisting performers and bar service.

Volunteers are being asked to commit to a 4-5 hour shift, and they will be able to nominate the types of activities they would like to do and their preferred times.

The council's events team is hosting a volunteer briefing session at 6pm next Wednesday to explain the different roles.

People interested in volunteering for the festival will need to complete a volunteer application form.

Gympie's Gold Rush Festival is a celebration of the city's history as the town that saved Queensland from bankruptcy when James Nash first discovered gold in 1867.

The inaugural Friday evening Gold Rush Parade will feature large scale lanterns that will light up the sky.

The Gold Rush festivities will continue from 2pm on Saturday, October 19, with the Gold Rush Carnival day in the Lake Alford and Gold Mining Museum precincts.

Completed volunteer forms can either be emailed to events@gympie.qld.gov.au or handed in at the volunteer briefing session. To find out more and to download a copy of the application form, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/goldrush.