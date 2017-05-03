Council proud to help prevent domestic violence

IN RECOGNITION of her incredible personal courage and ongoing work on behalf of family violence victims, this Friday, the University of the Sunshine Coast will present 2015 Australian of the Year, Rosie Batty with an Honorary Doctorate.

I am especially proud that this special ceremony will take place in our region at the Gympie Civic Centre.

I was privileged to hear Rosie speak last year at a conference in Canberra. Rosie has become a fierce advocate for victims of family violence and has campaigned tirelessly or greater awareness, funding and support.

Rosie will deliver a special public lecture after receiving the award and I would encourage all of you who can attend to do so.

For more information on the event go to the Sunshine Coast University web page.

Bookings are essential.

The prevention of family and domestic violence is close to my heart as a former police officer and our council has this year supported both White Ribbon Day and in partnership with the Brisbane Broncos, a domestic violence awareness program for all school age children in the Gympie region.

Further details for this program can be found on our web site.