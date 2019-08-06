Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A push by councils to start their own
A push by councils to start their own "good news” media sites heralds the rebirth of propaganda. Bundaberg Now
Opinion

Council propaganda sites needs to be watched closely

scott kovacevic
by
6th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I GUESS Bundaberg Regional Council fixed all their roads, huh?

This must be the case for the council to now be able to fund for their own online "news” service, Bundaberg Now.

The website was dragged into the spotlight amid revelations the council spent more than $21,000 marketing the page, and their total communications department spend next financial year is expected to be in excess of $1.8 million.

The LGAQ has said the idea is to fill the gap left by declining regional media.

This, of course, conveniently overlooks the fact "free” news sources are hastening their demise.

If you smell a rat, it's because there's one laying dead in the online crawlspace.

But the page isn't actually "free”, either.

One can only assume councils able to afford their own news sites have fixed all the major problems first, yes?
One can only assume councils able to afford their own news sites have fixed all the major problems first, yes? Scottie Simmonds BUN160712RAD5

It's coming out of ratepayers pockets, and good luck cancelling that subscription.

Yes, it is true news outlets can be government-owned.

MORE COUNCIL NEWS

But the ABC's charter clearly states it's to be at arm's length from any government.

Bundaberg Now and the council are not just in bed together, they are making wedding plans.

A wedding in action.
A wedding in action. Mike Knott BUN280214GEN7

And those basking in the afterglow are elected officials who benefit from a 24-hour media site only selling their good side.

This is commonly known as propaganda.

Let's not overlook a small detail here either - this idea started in Ipswich.

That's like looking to Lance Armstrong for good cycling tips.

bundaberg bundaberg now bundaberg regional council council propaganda
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Passion for changing lives propels Gormo into top spot

    premium_icon Passion for changing lives propels Gormo into top spot

    News BEST PT 2019: Jarryd "Gormo” Gorman's passion for helping people reach their goals is what helped him make the top list of personal trainers in Gympie.

    BREAKING: Driveway scammers target Gympie region farms

    premium_icon BREAKING: Driveway scammers target Gympie region farms

    News Police have issued a warning to the owners of rural properties

    FINAL DAY: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAY: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News Last chance today to sign up for special introductory offer

    Familiar face takes leading role at Gympie business empire

    premium_icon Familiar face takes leading role at Gympie business empire

    News Man who brought famous business to Gympie gets into real estate