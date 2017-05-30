Council promises a renewed focus on rural roads

THIS week I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of police officer Brett Forte who was killed on duty in the Lockyer Valley region.

We send our deepest sympathies to Officer Forte's family. His death highlights the real dangers not only to our police men and women on the front line every day, but also to all other emergency services workers who go above and beyond each and every day to protect our community.

This week and over the past couple of months we have also seen some horrific crashes on our roads. It is timely to remind everyone to take care while driving.

Please don't speed, please don't drive when tired/fatigued, please don't use your mobile phone to text or call people while driving and please make sure that your seatbelt is always on. We ask the community to join us in keeping our young people safe on our roads by regularly discussing driver behaviour with them and more importantly by setting a good example.

As important as road safety is for drivers, the state of our local roads is important to council. Over the past month, council has been in budget deliberations and the state of our rural roads has been identified as critically important by all councillors.

The budget that we are hoping to deliver for 2017/18 will see a renewed focus on the upkeep of our rural and regional roads.

We have listened to the concerns raised by our community and we will be acting on it.