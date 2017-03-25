Council projects in your part of Gympie region

Major projects

MAJOR park and amenity improvements include Memorial Ln, Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Cove, Curra, Southside, Lower Wonga and the Mary-Channon-Nash Sts public building precinct and Memorial Ln. Gympie Regional Council officer Ed French reported to councillors on Wednesday about some of the council's major projects.

Memorial Ln

MORE than $120,000 has been earmarked for shade structures in Memorial Ln.

Cooloola Coast

A MAJOR upgrade of Lawrie Hanson Park, due for completion within weeks, will include a large improved playground, shade, picnic and barbecues, at a cost of $790,000.

Lions Park fencing improvements will cost $40,000. A replacement viewing structure is being planned for Phil Rogers Park. $40,000 has been allocated for new play equipment at Federation Park, Cooloola Cove.

Curra complex

THE Curra Community Complex is nearing completion.

Echelon and Dickenson Parks

PUBLIC consultation is complete regarding Echelon Park and about to start for Dickenson Park.

Playgrounds

SHADE structures have been installed at Amamoor Park and Lake Alford All Abilities Playground.

Lower Wonga

THE Lower Wonga Hall project was completed in November.

Channon St

THE Channon-Duke-Nash Sts public building precinct is due for a streetscape makeover, with $50,000 allocated at this stage.