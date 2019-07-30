Council program investigated after beloved pet's death

SUSPECTED POISONING: During a family trip up to Teewah Beach on Saturday, Adele Knight's bull mastiff Stellar is believed to have eaten wild pest bait.

WITHOUT the pitter-patter of four extra paws, Adele Knight's home has been a little quieter since her beloved Bull Mastiff Stellar died of suspected 1080 poisoning just over a week ago.

A petition she launched, to change regulations around wild pest baiting, has gathered more than 2000 signatures as the Coast's public health unit confirmed it was investigating Noosa Shire Council's 1080 baiting program.

Ms Knight said she was hopeful the investigation would find the condition of the baiting program at Teewah Beach, where it's suspected Stellar ingested 1080, inappropriate.

"We believe the bait was placed too close to the beach area people use, it wasn't compliant with current regulations and we hope Queensland Health finds the same" Ms Knight said.

"But either way, the whole point of the petition is that the existing regulations around pest baiting need to be more strict.

"The current regulations are outdated and old and I think a lot has changed since they were created, including how often pest bait is used on beaches."

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service's environmental health manager Peter Dyer said the exact cause of Stellar's death could not yet be confirmed, but investigations were ongoing.

"As part of the investigation the public health unit is liaising with the Noosa Shire Council and Biosecurity Queensland, Department of Agriculture and Fisheries to determine under what conditions of use the Noosa Shire Council 1080 baiting program was occurring and if the conditions are appropriate," Mr Dyer said.

In one week Ms Knight's petition has attracted about 2300 signatures.

She said a local member had agreed to help her cause and hoped a petition and recommendations would be presented to the environment minister in the near future.