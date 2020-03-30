Council poll: Ex-mayor lauds Hartwig – ‘Faith will be restored’

RINGING IN THE NEW: Ex-Mayor Mick Venardos says Glen Hartwig has an unbeatable election lead and will have a strong mandate for reform.

RINGING IN THE NEW: Ex-Mayor Mick Venardos says Glen Hartwig has an unbeatable election lead and will have a strong mandate for reform.

“FAITH and public confidence will be restored in the council’s activities and administration due to the election of Glen Hartwig as the next mayor of the Gympie region,” one of Mr Hartwig’s best known predecessors said this morning.

Former Gympie city and Cooloola Shire mayor, Mick Venardos said all his political experience told him Mr Curran had no hope of overtaking the commanding lead established early in the election count by Mr Hartwig.

As at 10pm Sunday, Mr Hartwig, who has not claimed victory, had a commanding lead, with 11,862 votes, compared to Mr Curran’s 7784 votes and Tom Jerome’s 3545.

Mr Venardos said it would be hard to imagine Mr Curran winning a large enough share of remaining votes to prevent Mr Hartwig achieving the 50 per cent of primary votes (about another 2000 votes) needed for him to win.

Mr Venardos said he had the privilege and honour of serving the people for 23 years. “I now join with many thousands of others to extend very sincere congratulations to Glen on his great success.

“Mayor-elect Hartwig has now a mandate to implement the pledges he took to the people to ensure open and accountable government and he will continue to demonstrate that he cares for people by putting their concerns first.

“Cr Hartwig will be faced with many onerous and difficult tasks throughout his first term of office. With councillors who share his visions and by putting the interests of the people first, this burden will be shared and lightened.

“With the implementation of his pledges and other decisions to be taken by the councillors, the people of the region will experience a shift in culture and a revitalisation in council’s activities.

“I also congratulate Glen’s campaign team for their magnificent effort.

“Mayor-elect Hartwig will be supported by his partner, Talitha, his children and certainly by his very proud mother, Cindy.

“I wish him every success for his future in local government as mayor.”