Council planning proposal rejected 44 times

Proposed Gympie Regional Council changes to motorsport and music events across the region were objected by all 44 public submissions on the matter.

GYMPIE Regional Council will take on board strong community feedback to proposed changes of its Planning Scheme, including approvals for motorsport and music events around the region.

Councillors “fully endorsed” recommendations tabled at yesterday’s ordinary meeting following seven months of “reviewing submissions” from the general community regarding changes to the Planning Scheme as part of Amendment Package 2.

The “two main issues” arising from 77 community submissions received between July and August last year related to the motorsports and live music events and Local Development Area zoning at Victory Heights.

A council media statement said the prospective changes to live events “would have made it easier for people to host ad hoc temporary events in the Rural zone twice a year for no more than four consecutive days without requiring any Council approval”.

“All 44 submissions received about this issue objected to the proposed amendments and, in response, Council has opted to remove these amendments from Amendment Package 2,” the statement read.

“Council will undertake further investigations on how these events can occur on an ad hoc basis without the need for a development approval. The findings of this investigation will be brought back to Council for consideration as part of a new Planning Scheme.”

Amendment Package 2 also proposed to change the Victory Heights LDA e from a “Low or Medium Impact Industry zone to a Rural Residential and/or Limited Development zone”, but nine public submissions on the matter preferred to retain the existing classification.

“Council responded to this feedback and undertook an internal land use planning investigation to determine if retaining the current zoning was a viable outcome,” the statement read.

“Based on the outcomes of the investigation and in response to the community’s feedback, Council will seek to retain Low or Medium Impact Industry zoning for the Victory Heights LDA.

“Council will issue letters to all impacted landholders explaining this outcome and provide them with another opportunity to comment before a final decision is made by Council on how to proceed with the proposed zonings in this area.”

The council planned to further communicate with every community member who completed a submission by providing “specific feedback on the issues they raised” following yesterday’s meeting.