Council: Only 2 traders responded call for parade feedback

TALK OF THE TOWN: Gympie Regional Council has defended its consultation process over the Gympie Gold Rush Parade which led to the controversial decision to move it from Mary St. LEEROY TODD

GYMPIE Regional Council has defended its consultation over the controversial relocation of the Gold Rush Parade, saying minimal feedback had been received on a potential change of route.

A council spokeswoman said the 14 representatives of the Mary St Traders Reference Group were emailed on June 21 for feedback and only two responded.

She said council staff then followed up with some of the businesses.

The spokeswoman said while some traders did not want the parade moved others, who had opened for business during the parade in the past, "noted that those attending the parade did not then go on to shop and it was not beneficial to the trader to remain open”.

"(They) would be closing and were not concerned the parade would be relocated,” she said.

Councillors were then updated at the July 11 workshop.

"This was placed in committee as it was important for councillors to be updated and be across the details to ensure they were happy with the direction prior to it being publicly released,” she said.

"As soon as the decision was made and planning work completed, a release was immediately sent out to all media outlets across the region and placed on the website etc.

"Once the concern for the relocation was clear, council responded at its earliest convenience to community and placed the parade back into Mary St.”

While the parade will be staged in the CBD, the starting point had not yet been finalised.